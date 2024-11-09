Today we bring you a note that Ian Bassin, cofounder and executive director of Protect Democracy, sent to his members following the election.

Protect Democracy works — through research, advocacy, organizing, policy advice, and on-the-ground legal efforts — to protect and strengthen free & fair elections, the rule of law, and the public square, and to imagine and shape how democracy might evolve in the future.

Team,

This is a hard moment, with many more hard ones to come.



But we have known since we started this organization and this journey that we are engaged in a generational struggle.



The headwinds facing liberal democratic forms of government go beyond one person and one country. We are facing forces that are global and epochal.



This week, through a democratic election, our country voted for a politician whose past actions and statements give us good reason to fear he will endanger democracy going forward.



Our task is therefore to both respect the democratic process and ensure it endures.



From the get-go, we have been building an organization to do those things — to meet the threat of authoritarianism, help us navigate through this dark challenge, and emerge on the other side with a chance to turn this crisis into an opportunity.



We have always believed that on the other side of this crisis lies the potential for a Fourth Founding — an advance for our country to finally achieve our highest aspiration to create a thriving, pluralistic, multi-racial democracy. That future still lies ahead of us, it will just take us longer to get there, and the hill to climb will be steeper. I admit, actually seeing that destination at the present moment is hard. The fog, shock, and uncertainty of the moment masks it for many of us. But I am confident it is there in the distance, and in time our sightlines will clear to see it.



We will have more to share in the coming days and weeks about all of the work we have been doing to prepare for what lies ahead. And there are lessons to be learned from what has transpired that must inform that work.



But right now, as much as those specific strategies and tactics matter, I want to share a broader perspective, and that is this: Authoritarianism thrives on hopelessness, loneliness, and despair. The antidote is holding fast to our agency, embracing our communities and connections, and finding spaces for joy. In countries where autocracy takes over, it does so by grinding people down, either forcing them to retreat from public spaces or intimidating them into doing so voluntarily. We cannot do that.



So as you cope with this new era in your own ways, try where you can to lean into being with others, in public, proclaiming the values we still share.



It is always darkest before the dawn,

Ian

