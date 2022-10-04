Persuasion isn’t dead
The first glimpse of THE PERSUADERS, in The Atlantic today
Dear friends,
I’m beyond excited (and a little terrified!) to share with you the first glimpse of my new book, THE PERSUADERS.
This morning, The Atlantic magazine is running an essay adapted from the book. It’s about the clandestine Russian campaign to manipulate Americans into thinking their fellow citizens are less persuadable than they, in fact, are — and then about two of the many amazing people I met in my reporting who show that persuasion is still possible, if you have the skills and heart to give people a chance.
This is a book about how you, and the larger movements and causes you believe in, can stand in your truth and your convictions while doing better at reaching out and building the bigger “we” that is going to save democracy from its saboteurs.
I hope you will consider pre-ordering THE PERSUADERS today. Early orders make a huge difference in signaling to bookstores that this one is worth stocking. You can find the book at any of these places: Indiebound. Bookshop. Barnes & Noble. Books-A-Million. Amazon. Hudson Booksellers. Powell’s. Target. Penguin Random House. And join me on the tour — dates here.
Thank you! And enjoy The Atlantic essay here.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
It sure would have been nice if your tour included the little backwater where I live, Los Angeles. That’s in California, about to 400 miles south of San Francisco, where there is a tour stop. I ordered the book months ago and look forward to reading it, in spite of the East Coast elitism subtly expressed in tour site selection. For the record, we do have book stores here.
Couldn’t be more excited to read the book. Just getting a taste, through reading the article, was delicious. I’m always trying to think of ways to engage friends and family members in meaningful political and cultural conversations. Looks like your book might give me some useful fundamentals. Big thanks.