When was the last time you changed your mind about something? Not about your preferred socks, but something major.
For me, one example is the organizers I interviewed for THE PERSUADERS, who persuaded me that voters who have succumbed to the appeals of the far right can still oftentimes be reached. That many are more torn inside than they seem, that there is an ongoing battle within them to make sense of the world, and that those of us who believe in democracy need to be players on that battlefield rather than walking away. Shout out to George Goehl, Steve Deline, Cesar Torres, and other deep canvassers.
So here’s my question for today’s open thread. Who is someone you know personally who changed your mind on something? Comment below:
I credit more than one of my politically active neighbors who changed my mind on single family zoning in California. While I love my mostly single family neighborhood, I now believe that we all share responsibility for attacking our housing shortage. I'm firmly in the YIMBY camp.
Actually, Joyce Vance changed my mind today after I read her Civil Discourse column, Today in America. She said she will be scrutinizing candidate's records with regard to where they stand on gun reform and will not vote for anyone who doesn't support gun reform, and will support candidates who do. I think that's wise and I will follow through with that as well. The now daily murders of innocent lives in unbearable. We have to start somewhere.