When was the last time you changed your mind about something? Not about your preferred socks, but something major.

For me, one example is the organizers I interviewed for THE PERSUADERS, who persuaded me that voters who have succumbed to the appeals of the far right can still oftentimes be reached. That many are more torn inside than they seem, that there is an ongoing battle within them to make sense of the world, and that those of us who believe in democracy need to be players on that battlefield rather than walking away. Shout out to George Goehl, Steve Deline, Cesar Torres, and other deep canvassers.

So here’s my question for today’s open thread. Who is someone you know personally who changed your mind on something? Comment below:

And share the post with them so they know you appreciate them!

