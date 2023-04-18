Inspired by my interview with Dave Cullen yesterday, a question for you for today’s open thread:
What is something that’s actually working in your community? A campaign, a local project, a grassroots movement, a place? Tell us about something that is making things better.
Include links to organizations or other resources if there is a way for others to get involved!
Anand.. Greetings from TN! What is working is the light that my friend Justin J Pearson is shedding on the state of democracy in TN and in our country! He and Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson are fearless and have started a movement. Perry
Hi, Anand and readers. I am 64 and not working. A friend invited me to attend classes and events at a local community center (formerly a YW/YMHA, which is a Jewish version of a YMCA. It is now called Centerpoint Queens — in Queens County, NY — and is still affiliated with Jewish organizations, but emphasizes inclusion of all ethnic and religious groups). These are free classes and discussion groups and recreational/social activities for senior citizens. Yesterday, one of the directors of the Seniors Department took me aside and asked me to be a spokesperson for the program on Advocacy Day at our NY City Councilperson's office. I was honored and flattered. The goal is to highlight the value of the program to the community and, thereby, receive continued and increased funding. I hope I represent us well! #grassrootsorganizing #engagement