From the first moments after the news of former President Donald Trump’s indictment, a new talking point emerged from thin air: The country had crossed a line into dangerous new territory.
According to this argument, prosecuting a former president, while perhaps legitimate on the facts and law, is perilous, because it opens the gateway to future bogus prosecutions of former leaders and risks criminal investigations becoming a form of politics by other means.
I have to say, I vigorously disagree with this talking point that suddenly seems everywhere. It seems to me the line we have already been crossing for some time, the line that truly matters, is that between the rule of law and the law of impunity. Young people in this country have in their lifetime never really seen powerful people face justice for even the worst crimes against the common good.
This interview with Ruth Ben-Ghiat is worth re-reading today.
But tell me what you think: Am I wrong? Is it dangerous to prosecute a former president, even if he’s guilty? Or is it exactly what should happen?
The world knows how terrible and deranged this man is. To not prosecute the dangerous illegalities is to encourage more and worse.
There is some danger in prosecuting him, yes. However, as has been repeatedly shown, not holding him accountable is far more dangerous. The goal here is to both, A) maintain a belief that the law is applied equally (we know it is not, but let's not be TOO glaring about it), and B) deter others who would try and emulate his actions.
There is always danger when speaking truth to power, it’s part of the price we pay for freedom. He has never been brought to account for the many mean, illegal, amoral, and unethical things he’s done in his life. The only thing that can stop him is the law, because neither his family or his political party is brave enough to shame him. The law must press forward on all fronts, let this be just the first indictment.
The country is in danger not due to Trump’s prosecution but rather because so many citizens would prefer that he suffer no consequences regardless of what the evidence might be. They prefer the demagogue to democracy.
I completely agree with both you and Ruth (she's been my lucid guide throughout the last couple of years--a national treasure with the kindest heart). As she tweeted last night, getting away with crime is the essence of authoritarianism , so indictment and then prosecution are absolutely essential. Thank you, Anand.
He absolutely should be prosecuted. Just because he used to be the president shouldn't matter at all. I think a sitting president should be open to criminal charges if they are warranted. No body in this country should be above or outside the law. The only danger is with his disciples who will become violent at his request.
That thinking is part of American exceptionalism, which, sorry to say, should be totally debunked at this point. An exceptional nation does not elect someone like Donald J. Trump. The Rule of Law is always fuzzy when it comes to the powerful, but it is a principle worth preserving. Let's not forget that without evidence of criminal acts on Trump's part, there is no indictment.
The "fear" card was sitting there right on top of the deck. The shiny worn-ness of it is an easy tell. Of course it was coming. We should be afraid of prosecuting a former president because blah, blah, blah. Nonsense. If our system of governing was at all just, he would have been prosecuted and removed from office a long time ago. But no, it was left to the voters to remove him from office. As for the prosecution, better late than not at all.
He must be prosecuted. No excuses. He has been a grifter, liar, and mafia-style bully all his life and gotten away with it. Garland should have indicted Trump a year ago. I hope Smith has the courage Garland lacks and that the NY AG has shown. Shame on Republican congresspeople who defend Trump. They weaken our democracy. They don’t even know the charges and are calling the indictment a witch trial. Plus, if there was election fraud many of their seats were part of the fraud as they were on the 2020 ballot with Biden. But I don’t see any of them refusing office.
It's exactly what should happen, and should have happened long ago.
Trump has gotten away with lawbreaking for decades. He has always managed to use mo ey, delay and crooked friends to protect him, but running for President and attempted destruction of the entire country has finally provoked enough citizens and the justice community to investigate and hold him accountable. If we did NOT do this, rule of law would be dead in this country.
Good God, no, you're not wrong! Bullies gonna bully. Bad faith retaliators gonna retaliate in bad faith. It doesn't mean we cave pre-emptively as an entire nation and give in to Mafia rule, which is almost where we are already!
You are correct
Exactly what should happen!
I agree with your perspective, Anand, 100%. The main story is, or should be, "no one is above the law". Trump is most deservedly indicted, and I do hope more indictments are on the way for egregious criminal, and extremely-dangerous-to-our-constitution crimes and (though he can't be indicted for them, contemplated crimes). Yay, indictment. For justice's and Justice's sake.
If America wants to transform itself into an autocracy or dictatorship, then let's not prosecute former presidents.
It seems to me that the people behind the talking point are the ones who benefit most when we allow corrupt leaders to never being held accountable. I agree with you and I think the country needs to finally see powerful people be held to the same standard you or I would be held to. I'm 57 and in my lifetime this is all I've known - if you are rich, powerful, white and male, the chances of you ever being charged with a crime and appropriately penalized, even when you are guilty and evidence is rock solid, is zilch! I have my doubts he will every suffer for even a moment but this is step in the right direction.
You might consider also re running your interview with Masha Gessen.
Not prosecuting is more dangerous. Prosecuting will have some risk, mostly unknown what will happen, but not prosecuting will result in not just Trump but other autocratic wannabees to follow without the tools to remove them.
The higher a person's station in life the more they should be held to account for their actions and not be given a get out of jail free card because of their self importance. Character is fate and you can end up with a President like Jimmy Carter or one like Donald Trump. Political affiliation has nothing to do with it. If nothing else let all pending indictments be brought to bear on President Trump now as this has a gone on far too long where he has been given a stage to claim he is the injured party when his actions because of the character of the man have caused divisiveness among the American public and to the image of our country abroad. No one is above the law . As this country was once caught up in the tumult wrought by Sen. Joseph McCarthy so we are now caught up in the tumult of President Trump. If there is legal recourse to bring this to an end then let justice prevail and we as a country should stand by its decision.
The decision to prosecute him had to be made or we should just dismantle our judicial system. That he's a former president should, if anything, make the standard of behavior higher because of the power granted those who hold the office. Whether or not he's guilty is for the jury to decide, my personal beliefs notwithstanding. The danger lies in a society where we don't dispense justice as evenly as is possible, a society where power, who has it and who doesn't, is the determinant for prosecutorial decisions.
As if America hasn''t been made ugly enough by Trump it's now about to be made hideous.
It will be gratifying to see him in handcuffs. But the cost . . .
And David French in a Times oped the other day outlined the problems with the case concluding that an indictment would be a mistake. He convinced me. But I neglected to read the comments that no doubt tore a hole in French's argument.
These are sad times for us. The Republican party is determined to make the sad times a catastrophe.
Trump has activated the worst impulses in Americans and made them political rather than criminal. In this respect he is Hitler all over again.
We're all fucked.
It appears that the republicans aren't willing to hold their own accountable. In the past political parties would purge bad apples. Had Nixon not been pardoned by Ford you may have seen him indicted. It's not uncommon to see politicians indicted. Just because this criminal is a "former president" doesn't mean the precedent shouldn't be set. If this man is innocent he has nothing to worry about. We need to keep this country a country of law and order, not a country of the powerful getting away with whatever they want.
If history is a guide then you are correct, this just solidifies the reasoning that no one is above the law. Nixon, Agnew and even Clinton all had to be accountable. As a boomer I am hopeful that our young country is still finding its way but Rule of law will prevail.
This is not a dark day; it’s a dawn.
We must celebrate! 👏 It’s important to change the narrative from “unfair persecution” to “overdue justice.” I wish I was in New York so I could help organize a big party atmosphere for Trumps arraignment on Tuesday. Cameras need to pan onto happy faces and signs that say “no one is above the law!” We need some Mariachi bands, dancing drag performers, bucket drummers, bagpipers, mimes dressed as Trump in jail miming sides of a box, and general gaiety! Lots of signs that say: “Trump, it’s time to face the music!” We need a few speakers like you Anand, that talk to the crowd about the dawn of a new era where corrupt and privileged elites can’t hide behind fake claims of persecution. We must inspire people to turn around the paradigm of “persecution for the poor-impunity for the elite!” Let’s get positive and embrace this new opportunity!
Without accountability there can be no democracy.
No one is above the law. We have to prosecute no matter what.
Exactly what should happen. Michael Moore just did a podcast about how every Republican president since Eisenhower has committed a treasonous act and gotten away with it. Trump has taken it to a new level because he doesn’t even try to hide it.
Absolutely prosecute if found guilty serve the time!
No person should be above the law. Youngsters must learn not to break the laws of the country and there are consequences. Protests over righteous causes is not breaking the law
Perhaps prosecuting former presidents should have been done previously. We have to start somewhere, sometime. Possibly Trump felt emboldened because it has never been done before. I know his dedicated group won't accept it but it is what it is. One only has to listen to C-Span early morning while people call in, it is wild.
Thank you. You are right. I wish the talking heads on TV news would recognize that just now is not the time to feel we are in dangerous territory because there is an indictment. Certainly in the case of this man, we are well down that path. With a reckoning at this point (hopefully) we are shoring up the precipitous path he has taken us down for a long time.
I believe that in a real democracy nobody should be above the law, including current or former presidents. That approach has risks, but so does letting a corrupt President have free rein. That said, in Trump's case, I think the rallying cry of Democrats, to "lock him up", will only energize his base, and is a big mistake. Democrats should stay completely out of it, and leave it to local courts and judges, if they know what's good for them.
We should have crossed this line with Nixon. Not crossing it then has endangered our democracy.
To prosecute is essential if we believe in anything important, like JUSTICE. Trump or any ruthless fascist who doesn’t care about consequences will ALWAYS present a danger. Better to deal with it thoroughly and carefully and try to move beyond the damages. Fells like OUCH but really is PROGRESS.
Yes, you are correct. But also, I am beyond frustrated with the non stop “news” coverage of this since last evening. Everyone needs to stop talking about it, about him, stop showing his photo, stop playing recordings, etc. Enough!!! This is never ending trauma, and only gives him oxygen. Mention that he has been indicted, then ignore it all. All the panting “journalists” need to just stop.
Not to sound overly simplistic......."Spare the rod, spoil the child". We are nation of laws & nobody is above the law.
If they ae not held accountable then what good is the rule of law? Currently we reside in a corporate dictatorship that uses financial influence to pick the canditates we vote for and then turn them into yes-men/women that would tell a lie if the truth sounded better, just to keep their position of power. The morality rot in the elected lemmings is pathetic and it's time for any and all that have commited crimes to be held acountable. No matter what side of the aisle they pretend to be on. Maybe then they will tey to do their job rather than kiss the corporate asses that line their pockets.
I totally agree with you. The unbiased application of the law is our last bastion against criminal actions of anyone, including a president. No one is above the law. If actors try to weaponize lawsuits against political opponents, if no law was broken it should not stand. Of course we are always on jeopardy when one political party is able to stack the courts with ideologues. But even trump appointed judges have ruled against him. Even ideologues will rise to a higher level when they serve the law first a
I agree with you. There is only a danger if 1) the justice system falls under the aegis of the executive branch and 2) if the outcome of prosecutions involving former leaders is a foregone conclusion. The talking point we’re hearing assumes both dangers exists when, in fact, neither apply.
Time's up for this criminal, who should have been prosecuted in NY and NJ decades ago. And eternal shame on MSM like NYT for not shining their spotlight on his crimes against small businesses in Atlantic City and elsewhere. I'm disgusted it's taken this long, and I am often wondering why?
I wouldn’t be surprised that many within the GOP are relieved to see Trump prosecuted and out of their way. They didn’t have the courage to do it themselves and likely none of them will go on record. They’ll continue the rhetoric of outrage and attack just to maintain Trumps voting block . But there are the true MAGA maniacs who will continue thwarting democracy at any cost ..that is the only reason they run for office . And their mission is to do as much damage as they can whether Trump was arrested or not. I’m 100% for accountability ..I’m relieved it’s finally happening !
He should 100% be held accountable. This ridiculous concept ‘we can’t indict a sitting President’ is made up and not a ‘rule of law’
I think we can see that, unless he is held accountable, he will keep on with the lies and criminal behavior….ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!
Lock him up
Indicting a former president (or current president) is a big deal, but they are not above the law even for people who think they are kings or gods. For trump, who is a lifelong criminal that not only broke the law while in office but also failed to uphold his oath over and over again and nearly plunged the US into a constitutional crisis many times it’s past time to hold him accountable. I imagine if trump (along with Barr) hadn’t weaponized the DOJ and IRS he wouldn’t be indicted for this particular crime.
However, if he’s not held accountable for the Insurrection then I can’t imagine what another president would have to do to be indicted.
It is important to examine the motives of those media and other public types who peddle this line (aside from the Jewish plot crowd) in the name of moderation, comity, or the like. That sounds suspiciously ad hominem, but everyone has an agenda, even if it’s just attention.
I think a better question would be: What message do we send when we go after someone for a minor offense instead of talking about the real reason we want to bring them down -- e.g., prosecuting Al Capone for tax evasion or Bill Clinton for oral sex, etc. . .
