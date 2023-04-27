Earlier this week, President Biden announced he is running for re-election. As I wrote a couple days ago, what was unusual, and encouraging, about his opening pitch was the emphasis on “freedom.” Freedom is a value that transcends all political tribes in America, and yet for too long the political left has all but conceded it to the right.
No longer, it seems.
So my question for you this week is: What freedoms matter most to you? And do you think the new embrace of the freedom frame is a welcome step forward? Or do you worry that it makes Democrats sound too much like Republicans? Tell me below.
Freedom to make medical and health decisions without government interference. Freedom to go about without fear of getting shot. Freedom to vote without politics interfering in the right to vote. Freedom from political gerrymandering. Freedom to be a full fledged citizen, no matter one’s gender, the color of one’s skin, or the gender of one’s bedmates. Freedom to live a private life. Freedom to associate in a cultural or religious life outside the mainstream. Freedom to conduct business without excessive government regulation. Freedom to form and join a labor union. Freedom to collectively bargain on the job. Freedom to raise, protect, and nurture one’s children without government interference. Freedom to READ with no government censorship. Freedom for teachers to teach without government interference in the academy. Freedom to interpret American history and culture with government establishing any official or politically endorsed interpretation. Freedom to speak and write without fear of personal injury.
Democracy requires Democrats to be the guardians of democracy and personal liberty. Democracy is risked if Democrats don’t now pick up the mantle of freedom the other party has now abandoned and attacked. Freedom is fundamental.
I took a great class this semester on protest literature. We'd just finished Handmaid's Tale and 1984, and I asked the group what strategies these authors proposed to resist totalitarian regimes. One of my classmates pointed out totalitarian takeovers require people to be atomized. She argued that because of this, friendship is a democratic freedom that can't be taken for granted. There's a fascinating book called "Someone to Talk To" by a sociologist named Mario Small, where he explains that people do not exclusively confide in people they're close to. This goes against the grain of most social science on social networks up until recently; the assumption is that you share your personal feelings and experiences only with people in your inner circle. Small points out that people frequently and often spontaneously confide in others they don't know well -- at a gas station, at a coffee shop, in the back of an Uber, etc. Sometimes the best listener is one with a little bit of distance. I like this idea -- we engage with others we don't necessarily agree with more than we ourselves even recognize. That's a freedom. It's the freedom to associate with whomever spontaneously, and it stands in stark contrast with undemocratic societies. Hannah Arendt wrote about friendship and politics a great deal. She wasn't arguing that reaching across the aisle can save us all from totalitarianism. Her argument was slightly different: friendship subverts power. In his book about Arendt, Jon Nixon wrote: "Through our friendships we learn to relate to one another as free and equal agents and, crucially, to carry what we have learned from those friendships — by way of the exercise of freedom and the recognition of equal worth — back into the world."