What will prevail in the end, the freedom to do whatever one will to others with military-grade weapons or the freedom of kids to stay alive?
Common-sense gun safety policies have been gaining popularity and even showing some signs of cracking once-uniform Republican obstruction. And yet these shootings keep dotting our map.
What do you believe well-meaning leaders need to do right now to defend the freedom to live?
Mandatory licensing and liability insurance. No insurance, no gun. Gun without insurance, confiscation. Gun without license, confiscation and imprisonment.
No assault weapons for civilians PERIOD
This is an essential question and also one I'd like to reframe just a bit. The obstruction we face is not best understood as simply Republican - it is fascist. A right wing fascist movement is now masquerading as a political party inside the hollowed out shell of what was the Republican party. The glorification of guns and of violence is part of a fascist narrative about strength and victimization (they're coming to take our guns! We need them to protect our families! The problem with violence is 'those' people!). We need to look at what has and has not worked in fighting fascist political movements across time and around the world to find approaches to try. Thinking of this as a D-R political contestation like those in the past will not work.
Do all the things already noted in these comments plus another suggestion I read in a different substack - regulate the hell out of ammunition. Nothing in the 2nd amendment says anything about bullets or ammunition. Let the NRA and the gun fanatics continue their twisted and tortured argument about their right to bear arms at all costs. “Ok. Go ahead and buy yourself an AR15. tThe bullets for it are going to cost you $50 a piece. And you can’t purchase any more than 10 of them in a given year. And if you want to purchase the equipment to make your own ammunition, you will need to go on a national registry and be vetted and approved before you can purchase the necessary equipment and materials to make your own ammunition. You’ll also be required to purchase and maintain the appropriate liability insurance should any of your ammunition, either purchased, or made by you, be found to have been used in a negligent or reckless manner.”
A simple proposal.
On guns.
*own all the guns you want.*. ALL OF THEM.
But. You must...
*keep them at home. Under lock and key. *
If you want less gun death... The only way forward is to reduce guns...🤔
To fight fentanyl deaths? We attempt to regulate and reduce the supply of this deadly drug.
When we wanted to reduce lung cancer? We regulated cigarettes and spent a generation making them uncool and unwelcome in public spaces. (remember smoking on planes?!)
When we reduced drunk driving? We reduced drivers drinking and driving.
When we reduced lawn dart injuries we regulated and eliminated law darts.
When we found cars were unsafe? We added seat belts and speed limits.
👉With guns? We make it easier to buy as many guns as possible (instant background checks).🤔
With guns? We do the opposite of what we do for everything else.
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and Expecting Different results.
It is time for Democrats to start a generational fight to remove guns from public life.
Democrats won't say it but the gun nuts will. That is, the gun nuts already say what Democrats want to do. The democrats are too feckless to actually do anything or to say what needs to be said.
⚠️🔥We must reduce the number guns in public life.🔥⚠️
Full stop.
👉👉That means that Americans can own all the guns they want.👈👈
If they keep them at home 🏡.
Under lock and key.
No open carry.
No concealed carry.
No guns at the supermarket.
No guns at the movie theater.
No guns at schools.
No guns in the car for road rage.
No guns anywhere but your home under lock and key.
It's easy if you say it.
Say it, own it, campaign on it, change the culture.
Easy? No. But what is?
Sue the manufacturers, resellers, and purchasers! Nothing—not even gun ownership—is more American than lawsuits!
Feet on the ground. A national strike to end the sale of military weapons (it would be a start) and to legislate all the great ideas in the comments here. I had somewhat of an epiphany during David Hogg’s interview the other night when he said he is tired of people telling him “I’m so glad you young people are doing this” (March for Our Lives). It is going to take all of us rising up. I have been guilty of sitting back and admiring the younger generation who have taken up the mantel. After all, who among us would not stand between our grandchild and someone with a gun and say, “Take Me Instead?” If it came do that I would do it, but instead let’s hit the streets.
As a former teacher, we put a lot of weight on teachers, so adding yet another sandbag to carry is not ideal or fair, but they are our leaders in the school with collective power. A teacher walkout/strike gets everyone's attention to then put pressure on lawmakers, keep striking until something changes. One lesson from COVID is that little Johnny, Mary, and Sandeep can miss all kinds of school and be just fine. School is worth missing anyway if we don't have the ability to keep children safe.
TREAT GUNS LIKE CARS! - Mandatory training, mandatory test - mandatory registration, mandatory insurance + 6 month waiting period - annual renewal of registration & insurance - no registration, no insurance - gun is taken away, fine & prison time
If leaders represented most of their constituents assault weapons would be banned. Not gonna happen. Action is needed now, not over a period of countless future elections. So, prompted by a letter in today’s NYT (3/29), national work and student strikes lasting the same number of days as people killed in each mass shooting might help if all the chauffeurs, cleaning people, cooks, etc. serving the pro￼-assault-weapon minority also participated. It would be a collective response requiring the collective support of those most economically affected by the strike(s). It would require a leader. But, we seem to have a leadership void. Still, this “crazy” idea is not as crazy as the level of gun violence in this country. Too many people can only respond to their anger, irritation, or illness with violence. Anger management is another subject, and one that can be taught.
Thank you for your thinking, writing, speaking, and acting. Carpe diem. If I were young, ￼I’d leave this country to the corrupt, destructive, warped, ignorant powers that be.
Dear Anand, would you PLEASE show us the money trail that keeps guns flowing.
I mean specifically, WHY CONGRESSPEOPLE WILL NOT REGULATE GUNS TO SAVE KIDS.
Please show us who is allowing our kids and our country to be hostage to AR15s and why. It seems that the money to be made by the private businesses is linked to the many many deaths via Congressional inaction.
I would LOVE TO SEE THE FACTS REVEALED ON THIS and Muchas Gracias,
—from an American who moved to Mexico to get away from Gun Violence
—Barbara McElravey
No magazines that can release more than one bullet at a time (and no bs about limiting to 8 or 16 rounds as though a magazine that can “only” kill 1/2 dozen people before being reloaded makes a difference to the families of those who die)!
Criminalization of possession of an assault weapon / any gun capable of shooting multiple rounds. And to anyone who pushes back - we’ve been incarcerating people for years for small marijuana possession...why not people who insist on the “right” to kill? F the gun lobby and let’s start labeling the (mainly) Republicans who take NRA contributions as murderers.
BE BOLD. Demand change.
It's the guns but also gun culture. Reforms should start a long process of changing how some people think about the issue all together. A shift from focusing on rights to focusing on responsibilities. I'm not opposed to some bans but that probably isn't the best path. I suggest:
License, Registration, and Responsibility
Licensing is, of course, training but also mandatory counseling. If you can't take your own mental health seriously and open up to someone about how you're feeling, you're not responsible enough to have a gun, sorry. Suicide is one of the largest categories of gun deaths, we owe this to each other.
Registration should be chain of custody from manufacturer to final ownership. How else do we start the long process of weeding out illegal guns. Where does every bad guy get a gun? From a good guy. The rate of non mass shootings, many with illegal weapons, is actually a bigger part of the problem as I understand it.
Responsibility means heavy legal penalties if a gun registered to you does harm. "Good Guys" have to have a legal weight of responsibility equivalent to the inherent responsibility of possessing a firearm. Again, we owe this to each other.
The Second Amendment demands it. As I see it the "security of the state" is prerequisite to the right to bare arms. 45,000 firearm deaths a year is not a secure state. You have a duty.
The hardest part is this should all come from the gun owning community themselves. A minority, but a powerful one. I feel quite helpless in the face of how to affect those who could change this. It's their minds that must change or one day their guns may be taken away, and it will be nobody's fault but their own.
(thanks, I needed to write this out)
I am a retired (early) veteran public school English teacher from the DC/MD/VA area and remember living through the "the Sniper" in our area and having to duck and run as I escorted my students quickly across the field from main building to portable classroom outside so we had less possibility of getting shot. I agree with the nationwide teacher strike idea. It's effective because the inconvenience it causes parents will translate in many cases into those parents, as well as teachers, getting off their couches and iPhones and protesting vigorously enough to bring about change. Including in red states. As a former teacher reading about incident after incident in which teachers themselves are targeted for an early and terrible death, I also think we have the moral authority or "standing" to take this issue on as a group, using the inconvenience and disruption to society as a fulcrom to force wider dissent over government inaction on this issue. Lastly, on this issue, activists of any stripe would benefit from reading and/or listening to interviews with Ryan Busse on his book Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America: https://www.publicaffairsbooks.com/titles/ryan-busse/gunfight/9781541768734/
A good question asked today by Rushkoff: "Are we really here to serve the economy, or is it here to serve us?" Until we look at the naked realities of economic might and human frailty, we can't reprioritize USian values and address the urgency of how delusional and hypocritical we are.
Money obviously is the driver behind the pro-gun politicians. People need to stop voting for the pro- gun representatives. On a more immediate note, write scathing letters to your own & other Congress people.
The bullet, for the A.R. 15, originally known as the M-16 and the standard issue weapon for soldiers in Vietnam, was designed to destroy as much tissue as possible in the human body, hence its lethality.
Is it out of the question, much like the anti-abortion movement did with photos of fetuses, to broadcast photos of the victims of shootings with this weapon, in all their awful detail? While, obviously, removing identifying elements of the victims, might not the horror be some impetus to change minds…
The AR 15 is the most sought after weapon in the U S and the most popular recent weapon .
These guns should be illegal always. No excuses.
Military use only.
Students are the single largest group of unorganized, unrepresented workers in this nation. They better than anyone know they live and die to serve our twisted economy. Organizing them to take charge of their educational system, their communities and their nation provides the greatest chance of bringing about these changes. We can help them stand up and be heard and support them to lead.
Step one to getting anything suggested here accomplished is to get money out of politics. As long as the NRA and gun manufacturers can buy politicians and political ads, nothing will change. Lawrence Lessig was right.
1. Ban assault weapons. They belong in wars, not on our streets.
2. Comprehensive background checks
3. Mandatory licensing
4. Long term: a comprehensive campaign across generations to combat America's insane gun culture. None of the above will be enough as long as a vast swath of America continues to equate guns — any guns — with freedom, with entertainment, with something positive. I was raised in Europe and, although I've lived here my entire adult life, I continue to consider America's love affair with guns simply perverse, shocking, insane. You can't change this overnight or in one generation. But it can change with a concerted effort and education. Or so I hope. We live in a gun-obsessed insane asylum.
The problem is I don’t think the Republican leaders are well-meaning. Why can’t we call a spade a spade. Republicans have become the terrorists 8n our country and we still give them quarter. They need to be abolished.
Also, hold people in power LEGALLY liable for not doing enough/nothing to prevent the harm to innocent people under the US Constitution (i.e. 2nd Amendment) and under the Oath of Office.
“Where in the name of common-sense, are our fears to end if we may not trust our sons, our brothers, our neighbors, our fellow-citizens? What shadow of danger can there be from men who are daily mingling with the rest of their countrymen and who participate with them in the same feelings, sentiments, habits and interests? “ Hamilton, Federalist 29. In the name of common sense, one might ask Matthew McConaughey, as he wept in Uvalde, or Barack Obama as he insisted every law abiding American should have a right to own a gun to protect himself and his family. Or every preacher pushing the notion we are a chosen people hated by evil doers of a certain hue it is our duty to defend ourselves against. If I felt like these people I’d own a gun too. I’d ignore the “common sense” that it is a useless defensive weapon. And ignore the empowerment it confers upon my otherwise emasculated psyche. Or, I’d acknowledge that America is at last unique in something: the richest nation ever living in cultural poverty, because they like it.
Take a lesson and do what Connecticut has done.
Vote like your children’s lives depend on it. Congressman who are in the NRA’S pockets need to be voted out !!!
Step one:We stop ALL legislators from gaining financially, in ANY FORM--from the gun industry.
We stop them by uniting and demanding change. As long as we shout online--no one is listening. WE MUST BE UNIFIED to be OVERHEARD over the propaganda.
The people I know who support private ownership of assault-style rifles (and, to be clear, I am not one of them) tell me they fear the government. They foresee Last of Us style anarchy and don’t want to be caught holding pistols when “the enemy” will have military-style hardware. God help us. Not sure what any of us can do to dissuade this mindset when their news sources continually fuel it.
This would be a good moment for Biden to declare a national security/health emergency and immediately ban sales of ammo for assault weapons (as well as sales of the weapons themselves), which are endangering all of our children and many of our police. Also a good moment for the Democrats to declare a new national focus on our children, whose education, well-being, and very lives are being sacrificed to the questionable rights of a few who are eager to own instruments of mass destruction that don't belong in any civilized society.
Whether Biden runs or not, this is a risk worth taking, a true test of leadership. A ban through the summer would give some time to consider whether anyone needs such weapons and if they legitimately do, then what regulations should apply - registration with the local police dept, including photo, current ID, fingerprinting, gun locks, insurance, etc. It's justified by the rapidly increasing rate of mass shootings as well as the promotion of violence offered by Trump and the members of Congress wearing AR-15 pins proudly: the message is loud and clear.
I don't know if it's technically possible to print out these magazines but I imagine it's fairly complicated if it's possible at all. We also need to see the photos of children killed by these weapons. Emmet Till's mother had it right: we need to see it.
Given the financial costs of gun violence alone, each round of ammunition should be heavily taxed in order to establish perhaps a fund for victims and/or research.
Many great suggestions on actual policies, mine is more about politics. We absolutely need to get sensible gun owners to champion these policies and join the rest of us in wanting America to be safer. This will further isolate gun nuts and the politicians that listen to them.
Expand the Supreme Court. Confront Christian Nationalism. Create a gun safety lobby to rival the NRA.
I'm all for gun controls and also this is a much bigger problem in our culture - a sickness really. We seem to have agreed that the profits of American corporations (and their investors and the billionaires who get wealthier by the day) are more important than life itself. We will wage wars for this, poison the Earth and our food system, and yes even let children die in schools. The gun manufacturing industry, and its' "freedom" propaganda campaigns, the failure of our government officials to act, and their inability to do so no matter how high the death toll of children, is the most obvious, insidious, heart wrenching example of this delusional mindset of profits over people. Well-meaning leaders need to revolt. All of us working in the public interest sphere need to figure out how to reclaim and reform our democratic systems and get corporate money and dark money out of politics.
Remove liability protection from weapons manufacturers so they can be sued for pushing military weaponry on a civilian population
They need to step down and let people that care about human life be in charge.
We need to popularize a collective movement to change the system in America. The root cause of all of our violence loving, inequality accepting and climate changing issues is a government, economic and social system built on rewarding short term gains, hypocrisy and violence.
This is not at bottom about laws. Laws will not be enough. We need to let people know that people with courage don’t carry guns. They are brave enough. People with sense don’t have savior fantasies. Patriots don’t use guns to impose their will on others. Guns are fundamentally dictatorial : with a gun I can make you do what I want or die. Indecent. Undemocratic. Cowardly.
Publish the pictures of all assault rifle victims - as President Biden referred to in his speech about the Nashville killings yesterday - and display them publicly 24/7, for example, on Time Square, for all to see.
I would make it illegal to store a gun within city limits (exempt cities <1000 population) except at a licensed gun range. Hunters would be allowed to pick up guns and transport them to hunting. Otherwise, car storage is also illegal. This would bring a whole new line of business to gun ranges, muting protest from them.
Well regulated militias don't need guns under their pillows.
2nd amendment "creatively" interpreted as the right to own a gun for self defense is really just the right to own a unicorn. Look at the statistics. Owning a gun does not provide self defense.
Small city exemption is because guns are closer to being a "tool" rather than just a weapon in rural contexts (and also would be a vociferous and somewhat sympathetic opponent of restriction).
Not sure why this came to my inbox. I am from across the way. We do have things in common. Can we keep it civil ? This is a touchy subject for me and I assume for most of you too. I am always looking for a solution to problems, but that means identifying what the problem is.
I think we can all agree that there has been a lot of effort going into fixing this problem, but it seems to be getting worse. Is it because not enough is being done or are we not addressing the actual problem ? Every crime investigation starts with finding the motive. This seems to be different. The focus is mostly on guns. Guns aren't the reason for this. Take away the guns, but you don't take away the desire to kill. Laws and sentences aren't preventing this. We have a law that says you can't kill innocent people. Any other law after that is pointless. Laws only work for law abiding citizens. Someone on a suicide mission doesn't care what law you put out there. In fact, most of the shooters love gun control efforts. Gun dealers love gun control measures too. Gun control makes it safer for the would-be shooters. They also increase gun sales tremendously. The gun laws keep law abiding citizen's guns off the streets. The only guns on the street are carried by criminals. It shouldn't scare people to see a gun on someone's belt. If you can see the gun, they are good guys. It's the guns you don't see that you need to worry about. You could be surrounded by bad guys with guns and wouldn't know it. Really the guns are not the problem. They aren't the reason people want to kill. A gun can't do anything on its own. There is a lot of manipulation and fear mongering going on with the media and politicians. What they want as an outcome differs from what citizens want. This may be were we really get cross ways. I really need to wrap this up quickly. This never goes well any other time so why would anything change this time ?
This is where the manipulation comes in, and the ulterior motives. Any thing used to harm innocent people is an assault weapon. Guns been around since America was founded. We have a constitution for a very important reason. For our protection from governments. All governments walk the same way. The constitution is a restriction. It is our law for them to obey. They don't like these restrictions, so they constantly try to find ways around it. It limits their power and control over us. Many people see the government as being benevolent and humanitarian, but that is wrong. They pander and exploit us and try to buy favor and votes. Each side is in competition, but also working together off camera. The media being their partner in crime.
Sorry I must cut this short if it even goes through. Not sure how strict it is here. I get censored a lot, because some people don't want exposure, and some don't want to hear it. This won't be pleasant.
They have undermined our society to break down social bonds. Removing God and anything that held groups of people together in mass. They want groups of difference and not commonalities. All social groups are self-segregating and hateful because they focus on difference and taught to be victims but aggressive. These groups are supported because of their divisive characteristics. Race, gender, class, and sexual preferences are used to divide us. This is why government should never be involved in social matters. They always use emotional manipulation to break down society and take away their rights. The people can never be allowed to unite. This always creates more and more violence and more and more poverty. This leads to government dependance and control. Guns give people the ability to defend themselves and provide food if needed.
Gun violence has been beneficial to this cause. Laws that restrict law abiding citizens and gun free zones make it much safer for the criminals because there is less chance of opposing guns being in the area. The media reporting this stuff only makes for planting ideas in the minds of unstable people. They rarely report lives saved by guns. Biased coverage of successful shooting builds confidence in the shooters and scares average citizens by removing any hope. This fear turns to political fuel to push for more control, and they hope to ban guns completely.
I completely left out pop culture and Hollywood and the gaming industry that are being shielded from any blame in this. They aren't looking for a solution to our problems. They want a solution to their problems. It's all part of the agenda. Just a bunch of salespeople trying to get what they want. Just business
"No assault weapons for civilians PERIOD." So well said, such a simple concept that should be so readily within the collective conscience of any nation with a claim to a moral high ground. America lost its way decades ago when greed and indifference to suffering was encouraged to thrive and racism was allowed to rot our national foundation. Today, we remain lost.
Where will you find those people who will suspend their individual needs and work for the greater good. when our culture supports the behaviors of competition and dominance?
Limit the production of guns altogether and seize the guns that are out there. Make new laws so that civilians cannot own guns but could rent them from local, area-specific hunting license authorities for hunting only that day in that area only. The hunters would then be required to return them to officials when their hunting trips end,
If they do not comply, issue warrants for their arrest . That is all. Rent rifles to hunters the way ski areas rent skis, marinas rent boats, ice arenas rent skates. If rifles are sporting gear, then rent them as such. Only the military and the police should have weapons to enforce laws, to wage war, or for civil defense. Our DIY nation has to stop confusing rugged individualism with civic order. We have become a nation of ragged -- not rugged --individuals. If there is no political will, we have failed Maslow's hierarchy of need and are in decline as individuals and as a society. Otherwise, install gun and metal detection devices in every school doorway, every grocery store entrance, every cafe and theater. If it is unsafe to be anywhere but home, them make all places not home exactly like getting on a plane at the airport. Install expensive equipment to detect weapons every where. Make the taxes on gun manufacturers and gun owners pay for all the equipment and all the personnel to operate every security station. If being in public is no longer safe, then we have no public. We have only predators whose right to own weapons has eclipsed anyone else's right to feel safe, to live. The rest of us are prey in a nationwide hunting area, and the easiest targets have become school children. If we cannot have laws to make it safe, then stop pretending it is safe. Install equipment to keep children and teachers as safe as when they are boarding a plane. Otherwise the government is saying that tourism and travel are far more valuable than a nation's youth, more valuable than is the endeavor of education, more valuable than anyone carrying a gun. It is anarchy and collapse in slow motion and we all feel it. Even the news of the shootings stresses us. The rest of us do not feel lucky or privileged or "blessed!!!" We know that for today, at least, we were out of range is all
Money will prevail in the end.
Gun violence will have to be out-performed by non-violent non-cooperation against the gun lobby and their cooperative political representatives - and - out-monetized during that struggle. Out-monetized, especially in the performance of legally strategizing the cost of forcing responsibility through court action, and, in a deep construction, meaning local, state and federal chapters, organized to combat the legal structure in every non-violent non-cooperative way.
They need to not be so out of touch with what the people want. I wanted to say they need to not be so old but class definitely counts in this as well. It'd be awesome if you could look at our policies and say "I see how this benefits most people " rather than seeing how much money, power, and resources they can get out of something
Money will never open the eyes of the blind.
Learn from Vermont where guns are used for outdoor activity and shooting edibles animals. It is very rare for anyone to actually die from guns.
There is a plain and simple truth behind the people/politicians who cower before this issue…
Shooting guns is fun. Their voters find it fun. They buy guns because they are fun. Shooting semi-automatic high velocity rounds into targets is fun. It makes you feel like you’re good at something because the weapons of choice (these AR-15 platform weapons) are fun!
They are fun to shoot because they are doing exactly what they are designed to do:
Turn an average shmo into as lethal an entity as possible in as short an amount of time as possible. To create an effective infantry.
I own two long guns: a bolt action rifle and a pump action shotgun. For mostly hunting purposes (although I never get to do it, and have moved on from it anyway), I looked at a number of different firearm types when I was deciding what to buy.
Then school shootings happened, and I decided to see what was the deal with all these AR-15s. Why were they so often the firearm at the center of these impossibly ridiculous (ridiculous because how do we continue to allow them to happen???) and horrific incidents?
So I went and shot them at the range. I’ll be damned if it wasn’t just plain fun. There is little recoil making them relatively comfortable to shoot and the weapons are designed that way for something called “target acquisition” which describes the capacity of the shooter to effectively and quickly reacquire a target after firing a round of ammunition…. More recoil: more difficult target acquisition. Less recoil: easier target acquisition.
This translated in my experience of a handful of hours over a handful of days to being able to easily hit targets at least one per second (a realistic rate of pulling the trigger to fire an individual round in my case which is semi automatic) with almost 100% accuracy at 20-30 yards… especially when I used one of the most popular accessories for these guns: a red dot reticule. Then it was almost stupid easy. And consequently fun… at the range.
Quickly it then dawned on me that a person with this weapon, even in semi-automatic mode, could absolutely lay waste to unarmed fleeing or cowering people with relative ease in terms of practical application. It just would be easy. Grotesque as that sounds.
Further, no matter what anyone says, there is an absolutely unavoidable truth to these utterly tragic incidents…
The person perpetrating the shooting almost always if not always has the element of surprise on their side. There is no getting around this.
This is the very reason why military bases have guard towers and military personnel standing watch 24/7. To guard against the element of surprise. Military tactics use the element of surprise whenever possible in executing almost any battle plans they have. It is that effective. And always will be.
So in the case of these shootings, no one is saying to these gun rights proponents, “why in god’s name do we want citizens armed with these easy to use, fast to fire, efficiently accurate weapons in the time between the first trigger pull and the arrival of whatever variety of law enforcement?”
The only argument to make, is the anti-tyranny argument. That citizens armed with these weapons will be able to oppose the rise of a tyrannical government or force or movement or whatever.
There is just one problem with this…
A government’s military has even greater firepower rendering these AR-15s equivalent to pea shooters. People then say “oh but a government won’t lay waste to its own population. That’s too barbaric!”
All we need to do is look at Ukraine today, Russia says it is liberating its Ukrainian brothers and sisters while slaughtering them and laying waste and destruction to their cities. If that’s too far away and out of touch, then we need only look at our own history of civil war where both sides fought against each other, their own citizens (and even family members if the stories are correct) with every available military advancement and tool to the tune of massive numbers of dead and dismembered.
Even further, our own government dropped nuclear bombs on Japan rather than stage a land infantry invasion of the Japanese islands because the powers that be thought the death toll would be astronomical for both sides because of the believed/perceived conviction of the Japanese populace to never surrender and fight to the last man woman and child.
So go ahead arm yourself with the false sense of security of the AR-15. It will do nothing when a tomahawk missile from an air strike from a drone, a tank, artillery, chemical weapon, bio weapon, or even a nuclear weapon is used against you and your fellow “freedom fighters” in your sleep.
Then, there is all the accessorizing and theorizing these weapons allow for. There are so many ways to trick out these weapons to your heart’s desire. To talk about this or that situation where “you’ll be glad you have this” or “you don’t want to be caught without that” that make for endless hobby time enjoyment.
So you are proposing taking away people’s fun and fantasy. And apparently, that fun and fantasy and hobby is worth dead kids in schools over and over again. Dead people in movie theaters. Malls. Offices. Concerts. Etc….
Sad but true. I have a lot more to say about this. I’ll start with this. It’s all a f—-ing cruel, tragic, sick and twisted joke.
Other topics I can go into:
- the AR-15 platform is not an effective hunting rifle, so that argument is bunk
- How many of the gun rights activists didn’t have to deal with this themselves when they were younger
- As horrible as the number of dead is, the generational trauma of the living may have as great or even greater toll
- Magazine size is not talked about enough
- the gun rights advocates have often given up on their fellow humans and their cynicism is a tragedy of its own right when you consider society as a whole
- gun rights advocates say then they want all the weaponry that a government might possess
🙇♂️🙏😢
First of all, we recognize we're dealing with underlying systemic problems, plural, and that many options, experiments, and abiding solutions are necessary to deal with the policies, culture, assumptions, and history we've built. Anything I list here is going to fall short, but with a mind toward fighting this for the next century or two, not just the next twenty I'd say:
1) Confront Ghost Guns Now and Aggressively for the Future
There's already an appetite for producing guns that cannot be easily traced and for modifications that make them deadlier and more unpredictable, and batshit legal theories that seem eager to grant their individualized and mass production.
2) Community support, education, funding and research
Look to successful early intervention strategies of other cities and communities and be willing to fight this fight on the local level. Investment in these communities has to be for the long haul and about the multitude of ways that violence, poverty, and alienation intersect. Particularly strategies where education and voluntary surrender and destruction of guns in circulation would be a big help with the tools that exacerbate violence, but there are many generational and entrenched ills that must also go hand in hand with reducing the amount of guns.
3) Acknowledge and confront the racism, paranoia, and anti-social trends
We don't solve our underlying problem with guns without confronting the way white supremacy, anti-government, anti-democratic trends, organizations, and assumptions leak into the amassing of caches and para-military and vigilante groups. They're some of the most aggressive and obvious manifestations but we're also talking about the worst trends in policing and law enforcement as well. We need to play the long game here relentlessly and we need to build allies across racial lines that include actual solidarity and dedication to repelling the worst pathology we've built.
4) Hold Manufacturers Accountable
We need federal laws that regulate how manufacturers advertise, prevent their donations and think-tanks from buying politicians, and demand they build less and safer firearms and ammunition, just like we demand of automakers.
5) Federal Regulations
We need laws that apply to the entire country intent on preventing those most at danger of hurting themselves or others (be that a temporary state or long term) for accessing the most deadly force available to them. We need to fight the courts and lawmakers that insulate our Swiss Cheese state by state regulation, likely for decades or more, to make this happen.
6) Reform, Adapt, and Reimagine Law Enforcement's Role
Police and our criminal justice system need the same decades long pull against their worst impulses and legacies. If reform is possible, fight for it, but also look to create and absorb their role into other interventions, institutions, and philosophies. The work of several lifetimes.
7) Give Kids More Rights, Including the Vote
To confront the ways that entrenched power on the local and state level remains too often silent on our biggest woes, allow kids to vote in local and state elections so that they can directly influence and hold to account their leaders who play with their lives and perpetuate the conditions of their misery. Kids should have more bolstered rights than simply the vote, but it could be a huge boon.
All these to say, none of this work is done in our lives but there's centuries that brought us here. We don't get to walk away from our systemic crises. We gotta fight.
