Last night President Biden made his case. He told a compelling tale of “the greatest comeback story never told,” retracing America’s steps since the Trump years and Covid. He warned plainly of existential threats to democracy at home and abroad. “History,” he said repeatedly, “is watching.” He focused laser-like on reducing costs and improving the basic quality of life, trying to avoid policy abstraction and make policy translate into its effects on anxiety and stress. He shamed do-nothing Republicans with a snarl-smile. He railed against his disastrous unnamed “predecessor.” He showed that he heard those in his coalition who cannot abide Israel’s conduct of its campaign in Gaza. He called for billionaires and big corporations to pay their fair share in taxes. He hinted at a future of deploying those tax proceeds toward a care agenda. He was engaging. He was fluent. He was fiery to the point of feisty. Against all odds, he appeared to be having fun.

Now the pundits will ask and answer: How did he do? Was he commanding? Was he energetic? Was he suddenly 27? Did he make the case? Will it move the polls?

But there’s a further question worth asking. If the president is right that America finds itself in an epic struggle between more fully realized pluralist democracy, on one hand, and a fascist movement, on the other, the real question is not how he did last night but what all of us are prepared to do this year.

There is something strange in thinking about basic freedoms, the rule of law, free and fair elections, and human equality as being like some kind of used car Biden has to figure out how to sell us. Can he convince us to be free?

At The Ink, we view 2024 less as a horse-race story about whether one guy can pull it off against another, and more as a question of whether everyday citizens, journalists, organizers, artists, and others can be roused into the realization, the genuine realization, of the serious and singular age they live in — and can be moved to act accordingly.

So what follows are a dozen of our thoughts on the work ahead. We have been asking the smartest people we can find what needs to be done, what old ideas need to be discarded, what new approaches tried. The work begins. It’s on till November.

1. Wake up, media!

The people who bring you news and analysis need to wake up, realize it’s not a normal time, and start telling it like it is. And readers need to demand better.

We're literally contending with the possible end of American democracy, and I’m trying to explain how the routines, paradigms, structures, habits of elite political journalism have utterly failed to give Americans a working sense of the reality of how American politics functions right now. [Full post: “To save democracy, journalists must change.”]

2. Go beyond hobbyism

Stop spending all of your time watching cable and commenting on social media, and get involved in the hard work of building a real pro-democracy movement. That means getting involved locally, not just doing social media activism.

The right-wing effort to ban abortion, end access to contraception, make fertility treatments near-impossible to access — it’s all happened over decades, with a careful, concerted effort at winning locally and then strategically passing laws that would wind up in front of the Supreme Court, thus affecting the entire country without ever having to win a national election. To win back our rights, we have to be in this fight for as long as it takes, running and trying to win races in deep red places that most others ignore. [Full post: “The theocrats are coming for IVF next. They just won in Alabama. Here’s how to stop them.”]

First of all, you have to get involved with real organizations, where people are coming together face to face. This can mean volunteering at your local precinct office of the Democratic Party. It turns out it's a really low bar to get involved. You could very quickly become the leader of the local precinct office. [Full post: “The bank shot to save democracy.”]

3. Pick fights

If you’re going to beat fascism, you’re going to have to pick fights. Make them count.

If the left could use a little more grace and generosity toward voters who are not yet fully on board, it could also benefit from a greater comfort with making powerful enemies. It needs to be simultaneously a better lover and a better fighter. [Full post: “The Uncomfortable Truths That Could Yet Defeat Fascism.”]

One specific reason it doesn’t work to tell people, “We did this, we did this, we did this,” is that the message fails for people whose perception of the last few years is, “I don't feel better. I don't feel like I'm happy with my life.” What they hear is that doing your very best didn't do anything for them. If you say instead, “We are here to ensure that every single child can get the care that they need. We gave that to you for a short time, and then Republicans took it from you.” You present that conflict, you present yourself as a fighter. [Full post: “Getting Dark Brandon on the campaign trail.”]

4. Stop waiting for saviors

Bob Mueller wasn’t going to save you. Jack Smith won’t save you. The Supreme Court definitely won’t save you. You are the one you’ve been waiting for. Follow the example of people facing the end of democracy in Germany, find your courage, and get out in the streets.

We have this situation at the moment where people have been politicized, but they have not been organized. And I think this is a chance for change now that these people who are politicized also are getting organized. I have many talks with people from all generations and they tell me, “It felt like I needed to do something now,” or “someone needs to do something” — and then they realized that “someone” can mean “me.” [Full post: “‘Finding something like courage’: an inside look at the German uprising against the far right.”]

5. Pressure-cook your leaders

Elections are a beginning, not an end. There are no perfect leaders. Just choose the leaders you believe you can pressure later.

An election — choosing who is going to be at the helm of this system — is choosing who is going to be responding to us when we're agitating through other lanes. It's choosing who is in power when we say, “No, this policy is unjust and unfair.” Is it someone who is going to allow that speech to occur? Is it someone who is going to permit protest in front of the White House? Is it someone who is going to allow us to march?… Or is it someone who has told us that he will be sending you to the gulag for daring to speak out against him? [Full post: “How to talk to people losing faith in democracy and getting tired of fighting.”]

6. Respect protest voters

Stop dismissing protest voters as stupid or misguided and recognize what they’re trying to tell you. It’s a service to democracy.

They're just exercising their citizenship and their right to vote to bring policy change. That's the most American thing. The person who has the obligation to win the election is Joe Biden. And those of us supporting him have the obligation. We have to earn people's vote, not tell them how to vote. [Full post: “After Michigan.”]

The future of American democracy is at stake; we need Democrats and young people to turn out in record numbers. I pray, for all our sakes, that the Biden administration corrects course — because our country cannot afford to pay the bill for disregarding Palestinian lives should it come due in November. [Full post: “After Michigan.”]

The last thing you want to do is give up hope and stop pushing on this administration or any other… I know that that isn't solace to people who are going through everything now. But if we don't show up to vote, then you are going to have Donald Trump in the White House, and all of a sudden, these problems, as tough as they are, are going to become much, much, much tougher. [Full post: “They are here because we were there.”]

7. Take the other side’s fears seriously

However valid or outlandish people’s fears are (of crime, of inflation, of age, of the border and migrants), don’t dismiss their fears. Take them seriously and try to answer them with better answers than the fascists offer. We are living in an age of anxiety. Defending democracy means meeting people where they are emotionally.

[I]t is an age defined by Big Feelings. By anxiety and fear and future dread and a great confusion among millions of people about who they will be on the far side of head-spinning change… All around us, people are lost, not sure how to make sense of their place in a world of upheaval. In an era such as this, leaving the politics of emotion, of passion, to aspiring autocrats is a dangerous abdication. [Full post: “The real battleground of 2024 is emotion.”]

8. Learn from labor

Pay attention to the labor movement. Unions have done a better job than most parts of society at navigating internal differences and finding common cause — and they are willing to speak truth to the Democratic Party, even when it hurts.

Being in a union is one of the few ways I think we have to really connect with people who might be totally different from us, and to find things that bring us together. That’s something that I think is missing in so many other spaces. [Full post: “The great union comeback, explained.”]

9. Make everything about freedom

Freedom isn’t an abstraction. Like anxiety, it’s limbic, something you can feel in your body. Democracy isn’t, necessarily. Make 2024 a referendum on freedom.

As Anat Shenker-Osorio, the progressive messaging guru whom I write about in “The Persuaders” says, the thing about freedom is that you can feel it. It’s corporeal. It’s not abstract. People know what it feels like to be free. And not to be free. This is a theme, a concept, a frame, a word that the left can no longer afford to hand to the right, and the good news is it seems like it no longer is. [Full post: “Biden's ‘freedom’ pitch and the coming political realignment.”]

10. “De-silo” the fights for rights

The rights of so many different communities are under attack. The key is to weave these individual assaults into a larger story and make people see themselves even in the struggles of groups they don’t belong to.

This is a mistake we make a lot. We try to protect or defend or guard abortion or we try to protect and defend and guard immigrants or we try to protect and defend and guard trans kids or you name it, thereby helping out in the siloing of that issue. And if we do that with an issue, then it’s sort of kind of left on its own. [Full post: “How to ‘de-silo’ the abortion fight.”]

11. Pursue structural decency

Biden has long cultivated a politics of personal decency. His presidency has exceeded so many expectations because he evolved to pursue structural decency as well. He needs to offer a thrilling and bold policy vision for a second term.

I don’t see how, given these circumstances, Biden can afford to show up in November as anything but the best possible incarnation of himself. And that, I believe, is Joey from Scranton who doesn’t merely want to bring us together, but wants to bring us together for some great cause; and who knows that this cause must be the waging of an epic battle to make America decent like him. [Full post: “Can Joe Biden make America decent like him?”]

12. Make space among the woke for the still-waking

An agenda of greater social justice and greater awareness isn’t the problem. The problem is turning people away from your vision of progress, not inviting them in.

Today, there are millions who are ambivalent between the politics of inclusion and the politics of exclusion — not quite woke, not quite hateful. Men unprepared by their upbringing to know their place in an equal world. White people unready for a new day in which Americanness no longer means whiteness. People anxious about change’s pace, about the death of certainties. The woke have a choice about how to deal with the ambivalent. Do you focus on building a fortress to protect yourselves from them? Or a road to help them cross the mountain? [Full post: “The woke and the still-waking:”]

