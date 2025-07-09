The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Fambro's avatar
Wendy Fambro
1h

Back when I was still preaching, someone asked me to do a series on the Book of Revelation - which I normally did my best to avoid. I agreed to dive in and discuss it from a socio/political/historical (aka contextualized) perspective, but only if all the kids/youth in the church were encouraged to draw during the sermons. After the series ended, we had a slide show of the kids’ art - and it was the most meaningful interpretation I’ve ever found of that book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ellen M Kennell's avatar
Ellen M Kennell
1h

I like the fact that I can poke fun at yourself. That is a nice quality to have. My talents lean towards stick figures

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture