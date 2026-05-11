NOTEBOOK: A musical act for the thinking
Plus: A new "reading room" for the Epstein files, a book that finally solved a major family problem, and taxing billionaires
Today, a dip into my notebook: A concert I cannot stop thinking about, representing a musical and intellectual project without compare right now; a new “museum” that turns the ethereal Epstein files into something very tangible indeed, and may be an irritation for Donald Trump; how to better entertain a family; and billionaire taxation may finally be having its moment.
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The other day, in London, I experienced a concert unlike any I have seen before.