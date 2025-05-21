Join us this afternoon, Wednesday, May 21, at noon Eastern, for our third meeting of The Ink Book Club and a special live conversation with Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, the authors of Abundance. We apologize for the incorrect time that went out with some emails earlier this week; the correct time is noon Eastern/9:00 a.m. Pacific.

To join and watch, download the Substack app and turn on notifications — you'll get an alert that we're live, and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. You can also watch on our homepage. If you haven't done so already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos and transcripts of our past conversations and to join the chat during our live events.

Abundance is a book that offers not just a critique of where America has gone wrong, but a progressive plan for building the future — and a book that has invited a lot of controversy and retort, which we’ve explored over the past two weeks in our live conversations and chat threads. We’re very much looking forward to speaking with Klein and Thompson — and to seeing you all there.

If you have any last-minute questions for the authors, drop them in the comments below, and we’ll do our best to get to them during the conversation.

