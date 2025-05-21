The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leigh Haber's avatar
Leigh Haber
1h

The book has been such a great source of healthy debate and conversation. And it gets us thinking about the future in a positive way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
1h

Looking forward to this!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture