Happy Saturday, Ink readers! With the long Presidents’ Day weekend ahead, we hope you’ll get some time to rest, reflect, get involved by demanding more from your representatives, and read along with us as we catch you up on some stories you might have missed this week. In today’s edition of Weekend Reads:

Do TikTokers care who’s spying on them?

Childhood in a show-me-your-papers America

Is it time for DIY literary criticism?

Who’s to blame when a scam’s victims become its perpetrators?

Finding oneself in a country that’s hard to love

Is the cryptocurrency era over?

Growing up after colonialism

What did Bad Bunny teach Democrats?

The last yak herders look to the future

Who is politics for?

What Epstein’s done to us

What would George Washington think of us now?

…and some fiery sounds from the Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis

A matter of paperwork