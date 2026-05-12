The.Ink

The.Ink

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Jan's avatar
Jan
18h

This just makes me happy. I appreciate that you acknowledged the greatness of the person who played a part in your success. Your humility (and humor) are a breath of fresh air!

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Annie Dawid's avatar
Annie Dawid
18h

Timely tribute to the unsung heroes of the written word: our editors.

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