Music to close it out
A playlist from The Ink
Friends,
I’ve been quieter than usual in recent days as I took time to finish my new book (!) and then nest with my family for the holidays.
But I didn’t want to let the year quit us before wishing you and yours joy, health, peace, and maybe even continued democracy. Merry everything!
Your support for this newsletter over the last year has meant so much to me. We have big things to think about together over the next year. The Ink is going to be back with gusto at the top of the new year. In the meantime, I leave you with music:
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Sitting still, observing stillness, nestling inward, sensing the quiet of nature during the season that slows down. Imagining the rootedness beneath the earth. The inverse of the branching outward.
It is as if we are given permission to let go of all expectations. To be with the invisible. To savor the flavor of the deep. Trust. Accepting that the process of life mimics the cycles of the natural world.
Thank you and wonderful to hear from you. You can never go wrong with Keith Jarrett. I'm inspired by your discipline - Look forward to the book