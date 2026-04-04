Happy Saturday, Ink Readers!

This week saw the Supreme Court give Donald Trump his hearing (and a chilly reception) on birthright citizenship, American astronauts returned to (or around) the moon, and the war in Iran continued, as Trump struggled (visibly) to explain it. We’d forgive you if you missed out on everything else that’s going on, but it’s the weekend once again (and a long one, for Easter), and a perfect time to catch up. And we hope, as we do every Saturday, that you’ll read along with us. Among the great writing you’ll find in today’s edition of Weekend Reads:

Why did the Court even bother to hear Trump out on birthright citizenship?

Can anyone afford the writing life?

Why does returning to the moon give us such big feelings?

These days, can you still post through it?

What’s at stake in high-stakes war games?

What does a general strike look like — and can it work?

And silly music for serious times from Gelli Haha

We do what we do at The Ink to help you understand these times. If this community keeps you sane, join us today. It’s your support that makes this happen.

Citizenship fights back