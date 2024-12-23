I hope many of you are getting some downtime over the holidays this week. If you happen to be simmering something for a very long time, or need something to play in your ears to avoid the sounds of your in-laws’ voices, we have got you covered.

In this episode of former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen’s podcast, Mea Culpa, we talk about the incoming Musk-Trump administration and how this new phase of billionaire power consolidation can be understood and then resisted.

Listen and tell me what you think. As always, we appreciate so much when you step up and subscribe. When you do, you give us the freedom to speak the truth.