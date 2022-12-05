Merrick Garland’s procrastination diary
A satirical essay in The New Yorker
Dear friends,
Today I published my first ever print “Shouts and Murmurs” column in The New Yorker, a satirical procrastination diary trying to imagine what is taking Attorney General Merrick Garland so damn long.
Onward!
Very amusing. For average citizens it's enervating to wait while the wheels of the "system" creak and crank. I still fear that when it comes to decision day on indicting Trump, Garland will find some way to decline to do so. Precedent, fear of the Proud Boys, good of the nation, some lame excuse. Meanwhile, Trump wants to suspend the Constitution...where does the madness end?
Fabulous! Thanks for the Monday AM laugh.
I keep hoping(probably foolishly) that Merrick Garland is going to get this done.
I appreciate your voice and your work.
Have a great week.
Nan