The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dorothy's avatar
Dorothy
4m

Yay for Zohran 🤗🤗🤗🤗

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture