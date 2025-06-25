The.Ink

Julie Bannerman
Julie Bannerman
4h

Many in the boomer generation are as fed up with the legacy Democratic Party as younger voters are.

Democrats used to understand what it means to stand up for a strong working class and growing middle class - until monied interests began their strategic takeover of legislatures, media, the courts and politicians in the mid-1970s.

Since then, as a result of political policy choices and court decisions, the transfer of wealth to the ultra rich has been staggering, and the middle and working classes have seen their economic and future sense of security disappear.

Trump used popular discontent to gain power but won’t deliver on promises to those who no longer have anything to offer him. On the contrary, billionaires who hate laws that constrain them and paying any taxes are the only constituents he and MAGA Republicans serve.

It’s always, always the economy, stupid. Legacy Democrats didn’t/don’t seem to grasp that GDP and stock prices don’t mean daily living isn’t a battle for fading hopes of anything approaching the American dream. Big investors, including private equity and foreigners, dominate access to housing, healthcare, higher education and other basic necessities.

Democratic New York voters are saying what the DNC doesn’t want to hear: no more! Represent the majority of us who live with soaring prices and shrinking opportunities, or move over for those who will.

Susan Kilber
4h

An array of different opinions —- but what is universal in all the content is that Momdani’s victory was truly revolutionary. An upset. That alone is a wonderful pedagogical event— because it forces everyone to ask Why? How? It defies conventional wisdom. And that is good.

Nothing is guaranteed— our future, Momdani’s future, NYC’s future. But I say—- let’s do everything possible to help Momdani’s succeed— not only in Nov ‘25, but as the new leader for NYC.

