In today’s letter: We finally have Donald Trump’s grand vision for the world down in writing. What kind of world would it make, exactly?

THE GIST: The Donroe Doctrine

Last week, when we talked with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, she posited that the point of Donald Trump’s approach to diplomacy was to dismantle American influence abroad, to retreat to an older, “spheres of influence” model of diplomacy — the kind of thing the pundits had taken to calling the “Donroe Doctrine.”

An important new document suggests that she was right on target.