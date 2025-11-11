In today’s letter: Is a combination of Make America Healthy Again cutbacks, Project 2025 mass firings, and turbocharged deportation policy the wrong prescription for future pandemics?

“If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any,” Donald Trump famously said of the then-novel coronavirus in June of 2020.

Luckily, cooler heads prevailed during the first Trump administration: the Operation Warp Speed effort to develop a Covid-19 vaccine was one of the most impressive public health achievements of modern times, and despite a few hitches, it is still paying dividends.

But faced with a potential new threat, has the current White House forgotten about all that? Or worse, is current policy a prescription for disaster?