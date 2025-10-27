In today’s letter: Former Philippine strongman Rodrigo Duterte fails in his latest bid to avoid charges of crimes against humanity, but is a disciple carrying on his brutal legacy? Can Democrats make the case against the Republican war on the poor? And what does a new reissue reveal in Bruce Springsteen’s biggest works?

THE GIST: Is Donald Trump our Rodrigo Duterte?