In today’s letter: It’s election day, and the future of the Democratic Party is on the ballot — but the most important contest is one you may not be tracking.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told CNN’s Jake Tapper this week that the New York City mayor’s race is the wrong place to look for the future of the Democratic Party. Delivered in Jeffries’ typically impenetrable lawyerese, his advice to look instead at Virginia, New Jersey, and especially California landed the wrong way, sounding like a snub.

But does he have a point? Is the most consequential election today one of the less-followed ones? We would argue so.