MAKE IT MAKE SENSE: Allies against the Epstein class?
Can unlikely partners push back against the oligarchs -- and Donald Trump?
In today’s letter: Has public outrage motivated Donald Trump’s change of heart on the Jeffrey Epstein files — and can a bipartisan opposition capitalize on the opportunity?
THE GIST: How big can a big tent get?
Following last week’s email releases and pressure from House Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie, Donald Trump appears to have changed his mind. He is — after months of dismissals and refusals — now calling on Congress to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.
So what’s with the change of heart? Or is it a change of heart?
And can Democrats and Republicans come together to fight the White House?