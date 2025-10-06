The.Ink

Karen Horwitz
As a former teacher I can tell you they’ve been treating us as if the world of education existed outside of America, breaking laws to shut us up so you won’t know what they’re doing to our schools. I didn’t realize it was fascism until I saw it takeover government. I knew it was wrong and that it would end democracy. I also knew teachers’ fear of dealing with our dictatorial leaders led to school shootings. Meanwhile, everyone thinks they’re just about guns when it’s so much more.

Please look into our education system by listening to the whistleblowing teachers at WhiteChalkCrime.com and EndTeacherAbuse.org. This is where the rats entered our society and we all know what to do when we find rats in our home. We figure out how they got in and seal the entrance. We can do that as school boards have most of the power over our schools.

Not only will we take our schools back and end school shootings, but we will have discovered the issue that both sides will get behind.

We’re a country that’s lost faith in our leaders. Think about how people will feel if a leader fixes our school problem. They stole our schools from us and both parties remained clueless. This is how we fell apart.

One can help save democracy if they look into our schools. These teacher whistleblowers have been crying out for that since 2002. Think what we could have avoided if these teachers had even a little power. Since they had none, what happened to them is now happening to all of us.

First they came for the teachers and ….

JoAnne
What happened to the troops? Did none protest this outrage?

