Catherine Dowdell
Love this format. Thanks! On the state of MAGA, I come from a family that is mostly MAGA. For us, I know exactly where the fear and anger comes from: a lower middle class household with parents who knew nothing about parenting except what they experienced from their parents who knew nothing about parenting. The result? The children did not get the love and support they needed and grew into believing in a sad, negative view of the world. Yet support for children’s education outside the family is being drastically reduced. A Grave Error!

Paula B.
I don't mean to be difficult, but don't people on the right think the rest of us are living with fears too? Why are theirs so special? What am I missing here?

