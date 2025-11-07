MAKE IT MAKE SENSE: The Dilbert case for universal healthcare
Should we individually petition the president for what we all need -- or is there a better way?
In today’s letter: Everyone needs help sometimes, and a right-wing cartoonist’s plight reminds us why survival shouldn’t mean having to ask a favor of the powerful.
THE GIST: Is there enough help to go around?
It all began with an exchange between Dilbert creator turned far-right media personality Scott Adams and, well, much of Republican leadership.
Adams posted about his illness and his plan to do something about it, with a little help from Donald Trump. And controversy was unleashed.