In today’s letter: The Epstein class may have learned to look away — but does that mean they take their own invisibility for granted?

The former Prince Andrew, hiding in plain sight

Today, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former confidante and fixer, faces the House Oversight Committee. She reportedly plans to be silent, prepared to plead the Fifth in order avoid questions.

That’s much to the chagrin of those, like Representative Ro Khanna (and the American people), who have plenty of questions and would prefer Maxwell to be as open with the people’s duly elected representatives as she was last year with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

But has Maxwell already told us enough, inadvertently or not?