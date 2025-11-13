In today’s letter: We look at the sprawling, infuriating Epstein email dump and ask what this rare glimpse into the dark heart of oligarchic minds might mean for our broken system.

If The Ink helps you understand these times and this community keeps you sane, join us today.

The House went back to work this week, which meant Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva was finally sworn in, clearing the way for the release of the Epstein emails.

We now have graphic confirmation that some of the richest, most powerful, most influential men in the world were involved in and discussed openly and at great length a years-long sex-trafficking scheme/espionage operation in which they considered themselves, not the kids they preyed upon or the many women who tried to hold them to account, the victims.

And what’s on the minds of the many who’ve been obsessively perusing the database? Is this enough to bring down Donald Trump, as it seems to have done for the Windsor formerly known as Prince Andrew?

Can Epstein actually get his revenge on the man he appears to have despised? Can he take Trump down — from beyond the grave?