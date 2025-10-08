MAKE IT MAKE SENSE: The salooning of America
A major case on guns at the Supreme Court, new limits on the First Amendment, a manifesto from a galaxy much like our own
In today’s letter: Does the Supreme Court want to turn America into a Western? Where are the limits of the First Amendment? What can we learn from sci-fi politics?
THE GIST: The Supreme Court looks back to the Old West
Is the Supreme Court about to turn America into a Western?