What kind of nation of laws lets the people charged with enforcing those laws, deprive people of their rights (and even their lives), guaranteed under those same laws?

The occupation of Minneapolis and the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti have a lot of people asking who the law is for, a question many in the United States have never had reason to ask.

The answer is complicated.