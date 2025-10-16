MAKE IT MAKE SENSE: Resisting the new Jim Crow
As federal agents act like slave catchers and the courts look to revoke rights, the people are figuring out how to fight back
In today’s letter: Why Chicagoans are looking to abolitionists as they push back against ICE, how the Supreme Court aims to overturn the biggest decision in American history, and music from Brazil that makes the best case for a multiracial, multicultural society.
