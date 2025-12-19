In today’s letter: Is the Republican Party really at war with itself? And will an incomplete release of the Epstein files throw fuel on the fire?

After years of strict message discipline, something unfamiliar is happening in the Republican Party and in far-right spaces — open dissent.

Is the leadership class out of touch with the base? Can a fragile coalition get anything done? Those questions aren’t just for Democrats anymore — in fact, the Democratic Party seems to have the upper hand, organizationally and strategically, right now.

With today’s legally mandated release of the Jeffrey Epstein emails delayed by the Justice Department, could that simmering Republican unrest erupt into something more significant? Something that might jeopardize the future of the MAGA movement?