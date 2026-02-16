In today’s letter: Why is Elvis in Pam Bondi’s big Epstein list? And what is she trying to hide by throwing in so many random names — including Janis Joplin?

Kurt Cobain? Janis Joplin? Elvis?

What, exactly, do these people have to do with Jeffrey Epstein?

They’re on a list — supposedly of “all government officials and ‘politically exposed persons’ named or referenced in the released materials” — that’s part of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s final letter to Congress on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. In the six-page document, she officially announces that she has “released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department,” as required by the law.

“Mission Accomplished,” right?

Actually, not quite. Let us explain.