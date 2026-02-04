In today’s letter: Is the Epstein class project to destroy the world? Or are the ultrawealthy simply acting as if they can? Does it matter?

We’ve talked about how, over the past year, the oligarchic fashion for world-saving philanthrocapitalism had given way to something uglier: philanthrofascism. The ultrawealthy, no longer concerned with their reputations, had abandoned the pretense of doing good.

That’s bad enough. But the Epstein files raise the possibility that reality is even uglier.