In today’s letter: As Americans wait for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, what uncomfortable truths do the latest photos released by the House reveal?

If The Ink helps you understand these times and this community keeps you sane, join us today.

This may be the week we see the remainder of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The law, after all, requires it. As Rep. Ro Khanna has told us, “The Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the Department of Justice to release the files by December 19th. Any redactions must be accompanied by a written justification published in the Federal Register and submitted to Congress.”

Will the DOJ comply? Or explain themselves?

That’s impossible to predict. But as the country waits, another preliminary photo dump from the House Oversight Committee has provided graphic confirmation of Epstein’s associations with some of the world’s most powerful, respected — and even beloved — figures.

Even in that group, one image stands out, a photo that may force many to question their reverence for their heroes, even in a world of repeated disappointments by milkshake ducks — those we’ve admired, later revealed as undeserving.