In today’s letter: Is it, as we asked last year, general strike o’clock?

With the federal war on American cities accelerating to the unthinkable in Minneapolis — the murder of Nicole Good, the kidnapping, detention, and use as bait of a 5-year-old boy, myriad violations of the Fourth Amendment, and the criminalization of peaceful protest — the people have mobilized to resist ICE actions on a street-by-street, neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis.

But achieving bigger goals — getting local and state governments to restrain federal agents, pushing back in court against lawless ICE actions, or getting large corporations to act in the interest of the people — requires bigger action.

So Minnesotans have turned to an old idea that’s lately gained traction among labor leaders, political thinkers, and centrist pundits: the general strike.