Teresa Baustian
3hEdited

Likely not on the reading list of most The Ink followers, but Dodge County, Inc. presents the downside of concentrated wealth/power in stark terms. It not only produces air and water pollution, rising rates of cancer locally as it destroys rural communities, but every consumer of animal protein ingests the antibiotics that are fed to the animals so that they don’t die earlier than planned.

The enshittification of rural America….. Really.

Marian Gillis
1h

So much of the economic struggle we undergo alone.

Monopolies have no relationship to us and our community. With social media as the glove on their hand, they shame us. It’s my fault. Your wrong,etc…

Eco-nomic means trading between households.

Trade your smile today with those who cross your path.

