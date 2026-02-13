In today’s letter: Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators didn’t just think that other people were beneath them — they wanted to remake humanity in their own image.

Jeffrey Epstein, striking an academic pose

It probably comes as little surprise that the members of Jeffrey Epstein’s circle — given their ability to look away from the rest of humanity — considered themselves superior to the unwashed masses.

As Epstein sought boldface names in the sciences to add to his collection, you’ll notice that he didn’t just reach out to researchers on the cutting edge of tech, but also to people like Bell Curve author Charles Murray and DNA pioneer and notorious racist and misogynist James Watson.

Why, you might ask?