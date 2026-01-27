In today’s letter: Minneapolis activists set out to protect their neighbors, not change minds nationally. Did they succeed on both counts?

Yesterday, Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, the face of the invasion, was reportedly removed from his job. Senate Democrats were set to block appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security. Centrist Democrats were calling for the impeachment of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem (who may be next on the list to be fired). Minnesota Republican gubernatorial front-runner Chris Madel withdrew his candidacy, saying he can’t support his party’s goals of “retribution on the citizens of our state, nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so.”

After the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti and the overwhelming video evidence that federal officials were lying in blaming them for their own deaths, has the nonstop activism of the people of Minneapolis turned the tide — at least for the moment — against DHS’s violent, militarized mass deportation campaign?