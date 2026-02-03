Special programming note: Priya Parker, my brilliant wife, is on “The Ezra Klein Show” today. It’s an epic one. Even in this bleak time, Ezra argues, we should not think that “gathering and community and what it means to be more deeply together — within both similarities and alliances and differences and disagreements — is a break from politics. I think this is actually, in some ways, the core of politics.” Watch/listen at The Times, Apple, or Spotify, or visit:

And in today’s letter: Haitian immigrants got a reprieve from the White House’s mass deportation campaign this week. Have Americans had enough of the White House’s demonizations?

Yesterday evening, District of Columbia Judge Ana C. Reyes issued a stay, pausing the Department of Homeland Security’s attempt to end Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of Haitian immigrants.

That avoids, at least for now, another planned mass deportation campaign. And one more battle in the courts has gone the people’s way.

Is the country learning its lesson?