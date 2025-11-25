In today’s letter: Need some quick cash? Why not sue the government for doing its job?

THE GIST: Been caught stealing?

A few weeks back, we talked about an innovation in self-dealing: Donald Trump had demanded a $230 million payout from the Department of Justice, going back to a pair of unresolved claims he’d made during the Biden Administration. Now that his former defense lawyers are running the DOJ — serving at his discretion — it turns out there’s no need for him to sue. He can just negotiate a settlement. With himself

I’m the one that makes the decision and that decision would have to go across my desk and it’s awfully strange to make a decision where I’m paying myself.

Now that’s bad enough. But it turns out that Trump isn’t the only one asking for a handout.