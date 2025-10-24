In today’s letter: Understanding the destruction in D.C. by figuring out how many favors it will cost per square foot; why rebuilding ties now makes rebuilding the country possible later; an online jazz community grows up.

THE GIST: Where is that $350 million coming from — and going?

Just when you thought the surprise total demolition of the White House’s East Wing was perhaps a tad too on the nose, consider the possibility that it’s actually even worse than you think. Much worse.