In today’s letter: Pam Bondi didn’t so much testify as put on a show for the House Judiciary Committee. Was it a show of strength — or of weakness?

“The Dow is over $50,000, right now. The S&P’s at almost $7,000. And the NASDAQ is smashing records. Americans’ 401(k)s and retirement accounts are booming. That’s what we should be talking about,” protested Commerce Secretary Attorney General Pam Bondi, in defense of her job performance as she faced the House Judiciary Committee yesterday.

Yes, it’s odd to hear that money is the measure of all things from the nation’s chief law enforcement officer. Maybe she’s in the wrong job.

That, of course, depends on what that job is.