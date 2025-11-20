In today’s letter: At the COP30 climate conference in Brazil this week, Lula finally handed scientists the mic. Was anybody listening?

THE GIST: Is humanity still kicking the climate can down the road?

COP30, the 2025 edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, wraps up this week in Brazil, with dire warnings (2025 will be among the warmest years on record), some recalibration of goals — but no major new agreement at the premier global venue for climate diplomacy.

Why is it that these big international meetings don’t seem to accomplish much?