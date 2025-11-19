In today’s letter: If A.I. is everywhere, does that mean there’s nowhere to run when the bubble bursts?

If The Ink helps you understand these times and this community keeps you sane, join us today.

THE GIST: Elements of irrationality

The writing was on the wall when Microsoft introduced a calculator you couldn’t depend on.

So it’s no surprise that Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s been cautioning people that they might not want to “blindly trust” A.I. tools. Seems like reasonable advice, following Pichai’s suggestion that folks use the newfangled machines alongside more dependable tools.

But now that A.I. is embedded into — well, everything — where’s a concerned person to turn? And why are we using it for everything anyway?