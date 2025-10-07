In today’s letter: Is Gavin Newsom’s Trump bit more than a parody? Is Donald Trump’s plan taking shape — or already in action? Can Taylor Swift help us imagine the future?



If The Ink helps you understand these times and keeps you sane, join us today.

THE GIST: Has Gavin Newsom turned his Trump parody into a real fight?

For months, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s been pushing Donald Trump’s buttons by imitating his bluster, his A.I. slop visual style, and his all-caps verbiage. But last week, he may have shown Democrats that the parody isn’t just PR — sometimes imitation is the sincerest way to fight back…