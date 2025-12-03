In today’s letter: Did Harvard just double down on its Jeffrey Epstein problem?

Perhaps Jeffrey Epstein’s most prized possession — mansions, an island, and the international ruling class aside — was his relationship with Harvard University. Between 1998 and 2008 (when Harvard cut ties after Epstein pleaded guilty to prostitution charges to avoid more serious charges of sex trafficking of minors), he donated $9.1 million to Harvard, according to the university’s 2020 review of its ties with Epstein.

You’d think, following the Epstein email dump and with the pending release of the rest of the files on December 19, that Harvard might want to make very clear its commitment to a break with its questionable connections to a convicted sex offender.

Just last week, it launched a new investigation into Epstein’s ongoing relationships with university affiliates, including former president Lawrence H. Summers, who continued a close relationship with Epstein up until his 2019 arrest on sex trafficking charges.

And then this week, it decided to double down on its Epstein ties.