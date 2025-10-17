In today’s letter: Why Donald Trump’s plan to keep military paychecks coming through the shutdown is so dangerous, what it means that even centrist pundits are calling for a mass uprising, and some serious party music for a weekend of action.

If The Ink helps you understand these times and keeps you sane, join us today.

THE GIST: Against kings? Follow the money

How is Donald Trump planning to pay the military during the shutdown? By breaking the law, of course.