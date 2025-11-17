In today’s letter: With Donald Trump on the ropes, can MAGA survive? And is a new coalition already taking shape?

Yesterday, we talked about how the Jeffrey Epstein emails might be the beginning of the end for Donald Trump. But the emerging details of his involvement in a shadowy conspiracy that puts some of the wildest QAnon fantasies to shame aren’t the only difficulties he faces right now in holding his fragile coalition together. The furthest-right elements of the MAGA movement are losing faith in his commitment to America First principles, and they may well be looking for something more compelling.

Where’s a right-wing revolutionary to turn? Can MAGA survive Donald Trump? And if not, what might take its place?

Vice President JD Vance’s newest friends may have an answer.